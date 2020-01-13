Infant dies after being attacked by family dog in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an infant died of injuries sustained after being attacked by a family dog.
Shortly before midnight on January 9, Dayton officers responded to the 100 block of Vermont Avenue for reports of an infant not breathing.
According to Lt. Hall, Commander of the Violent Crime Bureau, officers found that the child had been attacked by the family dog and died of her injuries.
The Coroner’s Office later identified the child as 4-month-old McKenzie Terwell and ruled the death an accident.
According to Lt. Hall, Commander of the Violent Crime Bureau, officers found that the child had been attacked by the family dog and died of her injuries.

The Coroner's Office later identified the child as 4-month-old McKenzie Terwell and ruled the death an accident.

The dog has since been quarantined and the incident is under investigation by the police department's Special Victims Unit.
