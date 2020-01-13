Breaking News
CTC student found shot in Englewood, later dies

Infant dies after being attacked by family dog in Dayton home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an infant died of injuries sustained after being attacked by a family dog.

Shortly before midnight on January 9, Dayton officers responded to the 100 block of Vermont Avenue for reports of an infant not breathing.

According to Lt. Hall, Commander of the Violent Crime Bureau, officers found that the child had been attacked by the family dog and died of her injuries.

The Coroner’s Office later identified the child as 4-month-old McKenzie Terwell and ruled the death an accident.

The dog has since been quarantined and the incident is under investigation by the police department’s Special Victims Unit.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS