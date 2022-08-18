HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Harrison Township police are investigating the death of an infant on Thursday morning.

At around 9 a.m., deputies from the Harrison Township substation were dispatched to the 5000 block of Embassy Place on report of an unresponsive infant.

Police reported that upon arrival, deputies performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive 8-month-old male infant.

The infant was removed by Harrison Township medics to Dayton Children’s Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigation Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.