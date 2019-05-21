Indy driver Conor Daly: ‘We’re gonna have a good day Sunday’

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Indianapolis 500, the greatest spectacle in racing, is just days away.

Conor Daly will take the green flag from the 11th spot driving the Number 25 Air Force Honda and he sat down with 2 NEWS Today’s John Seibel Tuesday morning.

Don’t miss The Speedway Spectacular this Saturday at 1:30 pm where you’ll be introduced to the two Ohio drivers who will be on the track this year.

WDTN is proud to be your new home to watch the Indy 500 Sunday at noon.

