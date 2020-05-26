Industry expert: It could take a year for Miami Valley hotels to recover from coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders of Ohio’s hotel industry say it could take more than a year before their business returns to normal operations. Most Ohio hotels are locally-owned by franchisees, even the national chains. So far they’ve lost $200 million in room revenue alone, that does not include banquets and weddings.

Joe Savarise is the executive director of the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association. He says, “We’re still dealing with the temporary layoff or furlough of 70% of our workforce.” That amounts to nearly 30,000 people. And another 86,000 jobs are impacted, like suppliers, laundry services, and landscapers.

Hotels that remain open are trying to hold on. Savarise says, “They’re able to operate at a loss for a little period of time. And when you’re operating at occupancy below 20%, which we have been for the past two months, you’re operating at a loss.”

The most recent data from the end of march showed 29% occupancy statewide, but it’s worsened since then, and the data does not include all the hotels that shut down completely. Savarise says many hotels stayed open to house first responders, medical staff, and the homeless, but $200 rooms were going for $39 or less. “Some hotels are coming back online, we saw a good number last week, more are coming back online this week.”

And moderate-sized banquets are also starting to return, though events for 5,000 or 10,000 people are still way off, if they return at all. Savarise is now watching the occupancy number closely, and other indicators to gauge the health of the industry. “And the consumer confidence. The fact that individuals feel comfortable and safe traveling and staying in hotels.”

In order to survive the year, Savarise is hopeful steps will be taken at the state and federal level to help hotel owners.