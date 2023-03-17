RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a public meeting will be held for the Richmond community about a construction project.

INDOT has planned a public meeting on Monday, March 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the New Boswell Event Center in Richmond. The meeting is for the community for leaders to hear from the community on their thoughts and opinions for the upcoming bridge replacement of US 27.

Attendees at the meeting can expect to learn additional information about the upcoming project to replace the current US 27 bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, along with an overview of the project, projected closures and detours.

The project will close US 27 from North D Street to North G Street, which is expected to begin on or after April 3. Fort Wayne Avenue between North Eighth Street and North F Street, just north of the railroad tracks, is planned to close at the same time.

Long-term closures for US 27 and Fort Wayne Avenue will be in place until Fall 2024, when both roads are expected to reopen to traffic. The construction is projected to be completed in summer 2025.

A release from INDOT says the bridge project is needed, since the bridge is deteriorating along with local Richmond streets. Improvements are said to help with ADA compliancy with sidewalks and pier columns in downtown Richmond.

For more information on the project, click here.