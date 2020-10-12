Indoor nursing home visits resume in Ohio

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, Ohio’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities began welcoming indoor visitors again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials require each facility must consider local coronavirus data before allowing indoor visits. Other guidelines for indoor visitations include:

Two visitors per visit for a maximum of 30 minutes

Visits must be scheduled in advance

Visitors must wear face masks and be socially distanced

Visits must occur in areas that are separate from a resident’s room

“This is the most vulnerable population so we want to do everything we can to keep them safe but we also know how important their emotional needs are and to see their family inside the building it just brings it one step closer to feeling like a normal community,” said Kiley Kinnison, sales counselor at Randall Residence of Centerville

For Bill and Libby Friel and their children, the indoor visits make a big difference.

“It’s better than what we ever thought it would be in terms of spending time with folks that we love,” Bill said.

“It’s wonderful just seeing them and being able to talk to them,” said Libby.

For the first time since the pandemic began, they were able to sit inside with their daughter, Elisabeth Friel.

“We’ve gone from being able to visit all of the time to needing to schedule visits and maintain distance and have masks on and not being able to touch, so I think for any family who is experiencing that through this pandemic has been such a heartbreaker,” said Elisabeth Friel.