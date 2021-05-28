Indie music, event venue in downtown Dayton planning for more live performances as health orders lift

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As June approaches and the state’s health orders are scheduled to be lifted, the Ohio entertainment industry prepares for its return to live performances.

In downtown Dayton, the Brightside Dayton is a female-run, independent venue that is excited for the opportunity to continue supporting those in the arts and entertainment industry.

“This mid-size venue fills a void that we really needed in our community for those up and coming artists that are regional [or] national and also giving local artists an opportunity for a different space to play,” explained Libby Ballengee with The Brightside Dayton.

Ballengee says The Brightside opened in 2019 with live music and performances but were forced to shut down pretty early in their journey because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the last several months they’ve been able to have small, safe weddings to keep their doors open. Now, they’re looking to return to their original purpose, in addition to wedding and event planning.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make people feel comfortable and to start having a summer again,” said Ballengee.

Ballengee says the venue has added UV lights to their HVAC system to help purify the air. They are also currently enforcing mask and social distancing guidelines, but will be able to lift those safely the first week of June.

Ballengee says she hopes people living in the Miami Valley will use that time to support local artists and performers.

“It’s not guaranteed that we’re all going to be able to gather together,” said Ballengee. “When we do so safely, like we’re starting to do now, I hope people take advantage of those opportunities.”

For more information on The Brightside Dayton and upcoming performances, click here.