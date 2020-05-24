Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND (WDTN) – The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that occured with officers from the Richmond Police Department.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, it happened shortly before 11 a.m Sunday when Wayne County Dispatch put out a call for a reckless driving vehicle.

ISP says that an officer was sitting in his car, on the phone, in the Richmond City Building parking lot when then the reckless driving vehicle pulled into the lot and close to the officer’c vehicle.

A man inside the car began yelling at the officer “Kill me, shoot me.” The officer called for assistance and began driving away from the suspect’s vehicle across the lot. A two man car was nearby and arrived on the scene to help.

When the two officers got out of their car the suspect got out of his vehicle shouting ‘Kill me, shoot me,” and began stabbing himself with a knife. As officers were giving verbal commands to the man he charged at them wielding the knife.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, officers continued to shout verbal commands as the man closed the distance between forcing them to shoot the suspect

The suspect, Brian Sherer, age 34 of Centerville, was taken to Reid Health Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Dayton with what is believed to be, at this time, survivable injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.