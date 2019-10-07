Indiana road construction causing issues on Ohio state line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A lieutenant with the Dayton Ohio State Highway Patrol post said ongoing construction on I-70 is causing many issues as they have had several multi-vehicle crashes recently, including the triple-fatality crash last week.

“We’re having problems in that area because there’s construction going on in the state of Indiana that when it backs up, because of their intermittent lane work, it’s backing up into Ohio,” said Lt. Geoffrey Freeman.

A map from the Indiana Department of Transportation, (INDOT), showed how the road work near eastern Indianapolis is causing traffic to back up all the way to the Ohio state line.

Freeman said ODOT has set up advanced signs by rest stops warning of construction ahead, and have put out message boards alerting drivers to any crashes or delays, but said there has still been a rash of crashes involving westbound vehicles.

“Vehicles are slowing down and obviously the speeds are higher in that area than they are around metropolitan areas, and then when people are stopping, either they aren’t paying attention or they’re driving too fast to get stopped in time,” said Freeman.

He said the best way to prevent a crash is avoid any distractions and pay attention to what’s going on in front of you as well as to your side.

“Do you see flashing lights, do you see hazard lights flashing, other drivers indicating that there is something ahead,” said Freeman. “If you see any of that, start to slow down, give yourself plenty of time, if you wait too long, then you won’t get slowed down in time.”

According to INDOT, lane closures are happening both directions seven days a week and are expected to last through November.