Indiana man dies in industrial accident in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man died early Friday morning after he fell approximately 30′ while using a Genie Tele handler, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene on 5424 Watkins Road in St. Henry shortly before 8 am. A caller said there was a man who was using a Genie Tele lift to lift items into the air to a platform. While attempting to unload the vehicle, the load shifted, causing the victim to fall onto the concrete below.

CPR was administered but failed. Alexis Ivan Gutierrez Sanvicente, 23, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Henry EMS and First Responders assisted at the scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.