Indiana man arrested after police find 30g of meth during traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Indiana man was arrested during a traffic stop in Preble County after 30g of suspected meth was discovered in his vehicle, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

David Dwayne Jones, 46, of Richmond, Ind., has been charged with felony second-degree aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jones was pulled over on Dec. 14 at shortly before 10 pm in the 400 block of Richmond Pike in Eaton for a marked lanes violation. During the stop, it was discovered that Jones’ driver’s license was under suspension.

Jones then consented to a search of the car, which discovered the suspected meth and digital scales behind the driver’s seat.

Jones remains in the Preble County Jail. He was also issued traffic citations for the marked lanes violation and driving under suspension.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.