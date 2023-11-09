WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — A bicyclist who was struck by a motor vehicle in Indiana died from his injuries.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a crash on U.S. Route 27 near Whitewater Road involving a car and a bicyclist on Nov. 8.

Upon arrival, officials found the bicyclist sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a man was riding a bicycle along the southbound shoulder of US-27 when he collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, which was also traveling southbound.

For reasons unknown, the bicyclist reportedly turned into the path of the vehiclewhile the vehicle was trying to pass the bicycle.

The bicyclist was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, but died from his injuries in the hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

U.S. Route 27 was closed for several hours on Wednesday due to the crash.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.