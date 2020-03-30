Indian Ripple Road construction, lane restrictions

Closings
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said in a press release that starting Monday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Indian Ripple Road will be down to one lane as part of a four-lane resurfacing and pavement repair project on I-675.

ODOT said that Indian Ripple Road will be reduced to one lane in either direction over I-675, between the Greene Towne Center and Woodcroft Trail. Contractors will then begin staging for bridge repair work. 

Restrictions are scheduled to be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. Indian Ripple Road will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction at the overpass bridge for Phase 1 construction.

ODOT said in its release that the entire project requires repairing pavement and resurfacing I-675 in Greene County from the Montgomery County line near North Fairfield Road.

Arrow boards and/or signs will alert drivers of the work zone .

