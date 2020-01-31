Incumbent J. Todd Smith drops out of election for local Statehouse seat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Rep. J. Todd Smith (R-Farmersville) won’t seek re-election in 2020, telling WDTN.com on Friday he’s serving the rest of his term and will spend more time with family and focus on his work as a pastor.

The surprise announcement came on Friday – 46 days before the Ohio Primary Election on March 27. Smith, who won election in 2018 and was running as the incumbent, was expected to be in a competitive primary against fellow Republican Rodney Creech of Eaton, serving currently as a Preble County Commissioner.

“It’s the right decision for me right now,” Smith told WDTN.com. “I got into this because it was in my heart. It was a tremendous honor. But I feel now it’s the time to step back, spend tie with my family and readjust my priorities.

“I wasn’t looking to serve in politics. It was an opportunity that came. But my first calling is being here at church and focusing on my family.”

Smith is the Pastor at the non-denominational The Church at Farmersville, located on Germantown-Farmersville Road. He said between balancing time in Columbus with pastoring in Farmersville and at another church in Cincinnati, it was taking a toll.

“I got home last night at 12:30 a.m.,” Smith said. “I left here (for Columbus) on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. When you’re there it’s nonstop. Someone once asked me how the summer break was going, I said it wasn’t as busy. I only had six appointments.”

Smith said he would finish his term and is working to pass legislation that would make it a felony to attack police officers on private police forces, the Ohio State Highway Patrol or who work under the state at casinos. He cited an incident where a disturbed person attacked a Kettering Health officer at the hospital in Eaton.

“These are certified, fully trained officers,” Smith said. “Many of these private departments sign memorandums of understanding with the local public department to serve as backup in case it’s needed. If they are fully certified I believe they should be fully protected by the law.”

Smith, who sponsored the legislation with Ohio Rep. Phil Plummer, said the bill passed the house and is having its third hearing on Tuesday in the Senate.

Larry Householder, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, released a statement about Smith’s decision Friday afternoon.

“I appreciate Representative J. Todd Smith’s dedicated service to his district and the people of Ohio. His decision to honor his commitment to his district by finishing his term demonstrates the type of dedication he continues to demonstrate to the position he was elected. I look forward to working with Todd the balance of his term and wish him all the best in the years ahead.” Larry Householder, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives

Smith said he planned to finish his Master’s in Divinity and become a chaplain in the National Guard. He said he was filing paperwork to have his name taken off the March Ohio Republican Primary ballot.