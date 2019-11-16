Increasing sunshine, good skiing weather

A cool but dry weekend throughout the Miami Valley. Ski fans can start enjoying the benefits of this week’s record breaking cold weather. Perfect North is open this weekend and other ski resorts continue to build snow bases. Sunshine will increase throughout the day as highs reach into the mid 40s.

TODAY: AM clouds give way to sunshine. Highs near 45

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine. Still cool today.

TONIGHT: Clear early, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 25

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cool. High 48

Chance of a few sprinkles on Monday, otherwise a warming trend through mid week. Highs will return into the 50s.

Live Doppler 2HD

