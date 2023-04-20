MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island is changing a policy that will impact most juveniles at the park.

Starting on Saturday, April 22, Kings Island will be requiring all guests ages 15 years old and younger to be accompanied by an adult age 21 years old or older. The amusement park is beginning to implement the policy each day at 4 p.m. until the park closes.

Upon arrival at the park’s gate, the chaperone will be required to present a valid government ID that clearly shows the birthday on it. One chaperone will only be able to accompany no more than 10 guests that are within the age range per day.

“In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the park says. “Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

Guests found to not have a chaperone after 4 p.m. will have to leave the Warren County amusement park. The park says since 2021, there have been instances of “unruly and inappropriate behavior” at Kings Island and other venues across the nation.

“This policy is being put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again.”

The chaperone requirement is applicable for everyone that holds a season or ticket holders.