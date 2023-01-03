Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health information is easier to access in Montgomery County after the county Public Health released its new website design.

The design features a “mobile first” approach, hoping to provide better access to those who may not have regular internet access.

“For many people, their only access to the internet is through a smartphone,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Manager, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. “That is particularly true for lower-income individuals who historically are at a greater risk of poor health outcomes due to, among other things, lack of resources.”

According to the press release, the new site includes improved page navigation as well as additional accessibility features for individuals who are motor impaired, blind, color blind and dyslexic.

“As Public Health continues to expand its services, it was time for a refresh of the site,” said Website Designer Brian Eatman, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

You can find the website at https://www.phdmc.org/.