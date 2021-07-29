Increased law enforcement presence planned at Clark County Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office plans to increase staffing at the Clark County Fair after reports emerged of “acts of violence” in the parking lot at the fairgrounds.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it was working with the Clark County Agricultural Society to ensure safety at the fairgrounds following an uptick in large groups of juveniles that have shown “aggressive behavior to the public.”

Along with deputies from the sheriff’s office, assistance is also being provided by: The Springfield Police Division, the South Vienna Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Clark County Agricultural Society had previously mentioned improving lighting in the parking. Since then, they have added additional lights but still recommend vigilance at all times.

