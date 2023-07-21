DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local animal shelters across the Miami Valley are seeing an uptick in abandoned dogs, which is putting more pressure on already limited resources.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is doing their best to offer people alternatives to simply abandoning their pets.

President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton Brian Weltge says most people have to surrender pets due to behavioral, financial or logistical reasons. Before surrendering their furry friends, the organization helps pet owners explore every possible option.

Many of the animals that are being reported to the organization are not stray animals, but rather lost pets without proper identification.

“Microchipping is a permanent way of identifying a pet that you have. And many times, especially during Fourth of July or Halloween, where there’s lots of activity at the door, or lots of activity out in the community with noises, pets get scared.”

Social media sites like Facebook and Nextdoor are flooded with images of pets as residents of the Dayton and surrounding communities have also seen an increase in these pet sightings.

To have your pet microchipped at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, stop in during normal operating hours. The process will take an estimated 15 minutes to complete.