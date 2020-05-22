Incident in Xenia leads to response from SWAT

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – An incident in Xenia has prompted a response from SWAT crews.
We’re told the situation has been ongoing since 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lucas Drive.
Authorities could not immediately disclose details of the investigation.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
