Incident at DP&L substation causes outages in Moraine, West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An “event” at the DP&L substation in West Carrollton knocked out power for an additional 5,500 customers in Moraine and West Carrollton, DP&L confirmed.

DP&L could not clarify as to what the “event” was but said it is being looked at by DP&L crews. Power was restored at around 1 pm Monday.

Power outages were abundant throughout the Miami Valley Monday morning as strong winds blew through Ohio. At its peak, over 24,000 DP&L customers were without power.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

2 NEWS is working to learn more on the event and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.