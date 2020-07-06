Inaugural Wright Dunbar Day celebrates Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday and historic district

This weekend, Winston hosted Wright Dunbar Day to continue the connections and expose Dayton residents to the history of the Wright Dunbar Historic District.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Entrepreneur Chantae Winston has created a haven for the city’s entrepreneurs and small business owners with The Entrepreneurs Marketplace. A permanent pop-up shop that connects them with customers, clients and supporters. .

“I came up with the idea because I promised Wright Dunbar that I would start bringing events back here. I then came up with the idea [because] it [was] Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday last week. I wanted to celebrate him and I wanted to do a block party for him.,” explained Winston.

Business owners that participated in the event say they are thankful for an opportunity to connect with customers and bring some of the old energy back to the area.

“It’s good for us to safely get out and enjoy one another and get the exposure [to] the businesses that we have here in the city,” said Tiffany Countryman, owner of Ministry is Me Ministries. “I’m a Daytonian born and raised so when I was growing up, I remember a lot of gatherings [here]. It’s good to see this coming back.

Winston says the district where her shops are located has a lot of historic significance that she wants visitors to be aware of.

“Wright Dunbar is important to me because it has history. A lot of people don’t know the history from the 1900’s. There were a lot of small businesses here that did a lot for the community and I just want to educate people and let the know the history and what Wright Dunbar is about,” she said.

And even before the first event is over, Winston is already looking ahead to the future.

“As long as I’m here I’ll be having Wright Dunbar day,” she said .