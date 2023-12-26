VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Real Christmas trees can be reused, and the City of Vandalia is calling people to action again.

According to a Facebook post from the city, owners of real Christmas trees are encouraged to recycle them.

Drop-offs can be made now at the Vandalia Recreation Center’s southwest parking lot until Friday, Jan. 19. Minus all the lights, nails, wires, and decorations, of course.

Doing this ensures that these trees are put to positive use, as they can be turned to mulch or even replanted, according to Garden Therapy.

For more information about recycling real Christmas trees, click here.