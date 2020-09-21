In-person classes to begin this week at UD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton announced Monday in-person classes will begin meeting Thursday.

In a letter to students, the university said all undergraduate classes scheduled to have an in-person component this semester will begin to include that component starting Thursday, Sept. 24. Additionally, with the support of Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, the campus status has been lowered to Status 2 – GREEN – LOCALIZED.

UD defines Status 2 – GREEN – LOCALIZED as: An outbreak, for example, could occur in a particular floor, classroom, office suite, or common area where contact tracing still allows for a high degree of confidence in the ability to isolate and contain any flare-ups. It may require a floor, class, office suite, or common area to be closed for a period of time to allow for proper decontamination and containment to prevent ongoing exposure. A larger number of residents may be put in isolation or asked to quarantine.

“This is news we have all looked forward to, and it is because of your continued diligence in following COVID-19 safety protocols,” the letter said. The university said the seven-day average of COVID-19 active case numbers on campus has continued to decline and precautions should continue. “We all must stay vigilant: today’s success can easily be rolled back if we don’t continue to take the precautions that have been working.”

As students return to in-person learning, they are asked to remember:

In-person classes have been carefully designed to promote safety. Abide by room occupancy, follow physical distancing guidelines, wear face coverings, and clean and disinfect common areas between classes/uses. These are requirements for everyone attending in-person class sessions

Some study spaces are now available in selected buildings. If safety protocols are not followed in these spaces or if they are abused in other ways, the spaces will be closed

“COVID-19 captains” are available in each building to assist with needs or concerns

Enhanced safety measures remain in effect, including no in-person dining (grab-and-go options are still available); no visitors — even from within the University community — allowed in rooms, suites, apartments or houses; and students must remain on campus unless for an approved educational or work reason, or for medicines and groceries, to protect against COVID-19 spread in the greater Dayton community

Continue to follow safety protocols, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing, even if you have recovered from COVID-19

UD said, “We must continue to protect against the spread of the virus by following safety protocols if we wish to continue to remain on campus this fall. We cannot stress this enough: wear face coverings at all times except inside your residence; maintain physical distance; don’t gather in groups larger than 10; avoid unsafe gatherings of any size and isolate or quarantine if you are diagnosed or are a close contact.

Some students began in-person classes last week while many others remained on a remote learning plan. More than 800 classes returned to in-person learning on September 16, or approximately 40 percent of the school’s classes scheduled to return for in-person learning this semester.