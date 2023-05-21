DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton church came together to hold a blood drive in remembrance of a Dayton police officer who was murdered nearly 24 years ago.

Dayton Police Officer Kevin Brame was murdered on November 1, 1999. A blood donation drive was held to keep his story alive.

Rosemary Brame is Kevin’s mother, and her family are members at Zion Baptist Church in Dayton. When planning Saturday’s blood drive. The church’s first lady, Dawn Carter says she knew she wanted to dedicate it to Kevin.

“This is our Women’s Day Weekend. We typically do a two-day event, something that’s health-oriented or something that’s community,” Carter said. “Kevin Brame’s name came to my head and I said, oh, I’m going to call Miss Rosemary and see if she would mind if we would do this in honor of Kevin.”

Rosemary liked the idea of honoring her son with the blood drive. One pint of blood can save three lives.

“I said I think it would be an outstanding idea and one that is very appropriate for my son, who was so service oriented that he dedicated his life to be a police officer in this community,” Rosemary said.

Church members, Dayton police officers and members of the community showed up to support the Community Blood Center (CBC) and remember Officer Brame.

There are still many questions about his murder more than two decade’s later. Rosemary says any reminder of his story could be what leads to answers.



“After all this time, any piece of information that they feel would be helpful to solving my son’s murder. Call the police department. Let them know what you know,” said Rosemary.



Over two dozen people came out to donate blood on Saturday. With the success of the remembrance blood drive, organizers are planning to make it an annual event.