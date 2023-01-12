DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A renovation project to improve an area wetland will begin in the spring.

According to the release, the Spring Valley Wildlife Area wetland in Greene and Warren counties will be renovated. The wetland has been in the community for almost 70 years.

Once construction for the renovation project begins, closures are to be expected in the area for the safety of the public and to have officials work effectively on the project.

The project concluded a planning and surveying phase in the fall, where the projected renovations are planned to include:

A new outflow structure

Improving emergency overflow

Armoring the 3,000-foot levee.

Boating and fishing opportunities may be impacted during the renovation process. The water level will be lowered in the wetland, which could hinder the chances for the activities.