Improved report card frees DPS from ‘watch’ list

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Because of its improved state report card grade, Dayton Public Schools (DPS) is no longer listed as a “Watch” district.

DPS earned an overall grade of “D,” with a “C” in gap closing and a value-added score of “A” in gifted education.

“We continue to follow the Strategic Plan we created last year,” said Board of Education President Mohamed Al-Hamdani. “We have several newly-elected Board members and we are looking forward to continuing to move the district forward.”

District officials say they have implemented several other efforts to continue improving the district including the following:

Be Present for a Better Future attendance campaign: The goal of this campaign is to reduce the number of students who are chronically absent. They’ve increased messaging to students, parents, and staff about the importance of attendance. There are also incentives for improved attendance.

Improved instructional practices: Over the last two years, DPS has implemented new instructional practices including Gradual Release, and tools such as MindPlay and ALEKS.

New Road to College mentoring program: At the end of January, Road to College will provide students with monthly mentoring and leadership training sessions to help prepare students for college and/or careers.

New school-based health center opening soon: A new health center will serve students and the community regardless of insurance or ability to pay in order to ensure all student needs, not just academic ones, are met.