DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Police Department is warning the community about a new phone scam targeting residents.

In a social media post, the department says a caller claiming to be “Maria” is contacting Centerville residents by telephone, saying she is a Centerville police officer. The caller is telling residents her badge identification number is 113.

Centerville Police say the department has received many reports regarding the phone scam. The Caller ID appearing when the scammer calls the resident is spoofed to appear as it is from police.

The caller is not from the Centerville Police Department.

If you receive a call, you can contact the actual Centerville Police Department at (937)-433-7661 to report it.