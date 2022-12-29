Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five students at Cedarville University are using their senior capstone project to help Dayton refugees through a local nonprofit organization.

Seniors Olivia Boesch, Kassy Tallman, Janessa Colburn, Meagan Gosman and Chloe Metaxotos are helping King’s Kids become more effective in their ministry.

Left to right: Meagan Gosman, Janessa Colburn, Chloe Metaxotos, Olivia Boesch, Kassy Tallman | Cedarville University)

King’s Kids offers games, snacks, activities and Bible studies for refugee children in the Miami Valley. Colburn, who spent her time volunteering at the organization this year, connected the Cedarville project team with the nonprofit.

The team collaborated to identify issues that were hindering the organization’s effectiveness, including communication structure and volunteer training procedures, according to a university release.

The group developed branches of leadership, suggested project management software and created sample social media posts to help build the organization’s online presence. They then met with the director of the organization to discuss their plan, the release states.

Boesch said the King’s Kids leadership was positive about the ideas the Cedarville students presented.

“King’s Kids is a faith-based organization, so not only were we working with an organization to help them communicate more effectively, we were also invested in making sure that they were positively impacting the lives of refugee children for Christ,” Boesch said.

“What we presented was a true capstone of all our work here at Cedarville. It’s the culmination of our entire communication academic journey.”

More information about the nonprofit can be found here.