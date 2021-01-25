‘Immeasurable loss’: Dayton Unit NAACP Executive Administrative Assistant dies at 83

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The NAACP says Bessie L. Siler, the Executive Administrative Assistant to the President, passed away unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 83.

The NAACP calls her death an immeasurable loss.

Siler worked for the NAACP since 2004. She has worked under the leaderships of presidents Floyd Johnson, Dr. Robert Baines Jr., and current president Dr. Derrick Foward. She was responsible for assisting the unit secretary with processing memberships and also served as the conduit between the local unit and the state, regional, and national offices.

Foward said she was very dedicated to the NAACP and its mission.

Siler previously worked for Dayton Public Schools for 34 years as an Instructional Assistant in Early Childhood Education and the Montessori program. She also played an important role in starting the OAPSE Union #643 for Paraprofessionals.