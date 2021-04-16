Illegal dumping continues to cost the City of Dayton taxpayer dollars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is working to stop the burgeoning, and expensive, issue of illegal dumping.

A vacant lot on S. Jersey St. is just one illegal dumping site in the city, which spent roughly $600,000 in 2020 alone to pickup 3,600 tons of illegally dumped debris. Now, officials are kicking it up a notch, before the problem gets even more out of hand.

“Who wants to live next door to this, right? Nobody wants to,” said Fred Stoval, director of Dayton Public Works. “You’re creating environmental issues. … it could potentially maybe impact the water, it could depend on what you dump, but you’re also going to impact roads to the area.”

Stovall is working to raise awareness about the issue, as it diverts city resources away from other things. For example, paying more to haul illegally dumped debris takes time and money away from mowing and filling potholes.

The city uses around 50 surveillance cameras to try and catch people in the act. The penalties for illegal dumping include a fine of up to $500, up to 60 days in jail and up to one year probation.

“Our goal is if we catch you illegal dumping, it’s to prosecute you to the fullest extent of those penalties,” said Stovall.

Click here to report illegal dumping or call 937-333-4800.