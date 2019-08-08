DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A t-shirt fundraiser was held Thursday by Mix 107.7.
The shirts were sold in the parking lot of the iHeartRadio building for $20.
The shirts were a variation of the “Dayton Strong” banners the station put up around the district.
All of the proceeds went to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to help victims of the Sunday shooting.
Jeff Stevens, the Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia in Dayton said, “All of this is surrounding the fact that there was a terrible tragedy here just a couple of days ago, so its an uplifting feeling. We are trying to do great things for the community and, like I said, trying to introduce people that have never been down here before to see that it’s a really cool place and we are proud to live and work here.”
Stevens says they are expecting to sell more t-shirts and in a few days.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lawmakers say proposed changed to food stamp program would leave millions hungry
- iHeartRadio hosts ‘Dayton Strong’ t-shirt fundraiser
- ‘They were right.’ DeWine announces policy proposals after ‘Do Something’ chant
- Addicted to social media? Help could be on the way
- Dayton area schools prepare security measures in case of shooting situations