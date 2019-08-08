iHeartRadio hosts ‘Dayton Strong’ t-shirt fundraiser

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A t-shirt fundraiser was held Thursday by Mix 107.7.

The shirts were sold in the parking lot of the iHeartRadio building for $20.

The shirts were a variation of the “Dayton Strong” banners the station put up around the district.

All of the proceeds went to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to help victims of the Sunday shooting.

Jeff Stevens, the Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia in Dayton said, “All of this is surrounding the fact that there was a terrible tragedy here just a couple of days ago, so its an uplifting feeling. We are trying to do great things for the community and, like I said, trying to introduce people that have never been down here before to see that it’s a really cool place and we are proud to live and work here.”

Stevens says they are expecting to sell more t-shirts and in a few days.

