Dayton radio icons moving into Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — iHeartMedia Dayton will soon have a new home.

The media company said it plans to move into the historic Dayton Arcade, taking its sales, marketing, digital and programming operation into a new state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Downtown Dayton.

The move will bring iconic brands and franchises, including iHeartMedia legendary stations like Mix 107.7, 104.7 WTUE (Dayton’s Rock Station), 99.9 WCHD (Channel 999), 103.9 WZDA (ALT 1039), 105.9 WRZX (BIG 1065), 94.5 WYDB (Hot Country B945), 980 WONE (980 Fox Sports) and 1340 WIZE Black Information Network.

“We are thrilled to be part of the transformation of this historic landmark and bring our broadcast and digital operations to the heart of our city,” said Dave Litteral, Market President of iHeartMedia Dayton. “Connecting our influencers, marquee talent and operation staff with the innovation Space and Arts Centers in the Arcade will cement our commitment to the Downtown Dayton Business District. It’s really the perfect location for iHeartMedia Dayton.”

The new offices are scheduled to open in late September.