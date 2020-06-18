If Dayton Dragons season doesn’t happen, businesses say they’ll feel the impact

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons season is not officially canceled, but it’s highly unlikely the team will play because of the pandemic. Several nearby restaurant and bar owners say they’ll definitely feel the impact.

The Lock 27 Dayton location is still closed because of the coronavirus, but Colin Barnhart said they do have plans to reopen in the near future. He said if the Dragons season does not happen, they will feel that absence.

The park has a brand new name, but likely won’t see any fans in the stands this season. As Major League Baseball negotiations continue, many speculate the Dayton Dragons won’t play in Day Air Ball Park this year.

“It’s something we’ve been planning for for the past couple months,” said Barnhart, Lock 27’s Sales and Product Manager. “We’ve had a gut feeling that things probably weren’t going to happen this Summer which is a disappointment.”

Both Barnhart and Chris Bhai at Brixx Ice Company say they see an uptick in business on game days.

Bhai said Brixx has been right across the street for 18 of the Dragons’ 20 years in Dayton and is disheartened to think of a year without baseball.

“We don’t know what that means for us,” said Bhai, Brixx’s general manager. “January, February, March, we’re used to no baseball. April, May, June, we’re used to a lot of baseball, so it’s going to be a transition. It’s going to be a change and we’re just going to have to roll with the punches on it.”

And if the Dragons don’t come back this year, Bhai and Barnhart said they’re going to have to adapt, and are remaining optimistic. Barnhart said when Lock 27 reopens, guests can expect a new walk up bar service and food features.

“It’s a great opportunity for everybody who didn’t always like to come downtown because of the crowds and all of the madness that is downtown Dayton in the summer, to come down and have a more relaxed atmosphere,” said Barnhart. “So you’ll see that reflected in our brew house as well.”

“We still have some bike paths, we have a great Riverscape area,” said Bhai. “We’re hoping that the summer has a little more outside activity, people wanting to get out, and we get a little bit of the benefit from that.”

2 NEWS reached out to Dayton Dragons who said they would make a comment when they had an answer about the 2020 season.

Brixx is open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

2 NEWS will update this story when Lock 27 has a definite reopen date.