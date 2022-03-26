KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Icy roads have caused 5 collisions along I-75, closing portions of two highways in Kettering.

According to the Kettering Police Department, five people have crashed after hitting ice on I-75 and 675. The Kettering Police said that the Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a salt truck to salt the ice and make the highways safe to drive.

Until then, I-675 is closed at the ramps onto I-75 in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Kettering PD is advising that all drivers drive slowly and with caution at this time.