MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – North Springboro Pike has reopened after icy roads caused two cars to crash on the overpass by Stroop Road.

Two cars collided Thursday morning when they hit a sheet of ice on the overpass of North Springboro Pike. Officials on the scene said that two people were injured and brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road remained closed after the crash had been cleared to allow a salt truck to arrive on the ice-covered bridge. The road has now reopened to regular traffic.