CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County snowplow ended up on its side after hitting an icy patch early Thursday morning.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the truck crashed on Fenner Road between Wilson Road and Forest Hill Road around 5:45 am. The driver was not injured in the crash.

This is only one of several crashes and slide-offs that have been reported in this area, and roadways continue to be ice-covered and slippery. The county and cities have salt trucks working to get salt down as the freezing rain turns to snow across the area.