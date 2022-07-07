A victim was shot in an ice cream truck Thursday (Alex Korecky, WDTN)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an ice cream truck driver was shot in Harrison Township Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Evansville Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. by someone saying their son had been shot and was bleeding from his chest, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dispatchers said that the victim had been driving an ice cream truck when he was shot.

It is unknown how severely the victim was injured, and no suspects have been identified at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.