CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s hippo-themed ice cream returns for a limited time in honor of Fritz, the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo and Fiona’s baby brother.

Fritz was born on August 3, 2022, Graeter’s said. To celebrate the birth of this adorable hippo, the ice cream shop has brought back Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream. Even better, a portion of all sales will go to Fritz and Fiona’s home, the Cincinnati zoo.

Chunky Chunky Hippo Ice Cream (Graeter’s)

With a toffee ice cream base, this treat features salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. But don’t rush off to your local store just yet; this flavor is only available for a limited time online.

To purchase your pint of Chunky Chunky Hippo, visit the Graeter’s website here. But you may want to hurry, sales will only continue as long as supplies last.