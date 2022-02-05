FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Jubie’s Creamery is celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and there’s still time to get your favorite breakfast treats, ice cream style.

The Fairborn ice cream shop, located at 471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, opened its doors early Saturday morning, offering treats such as Belgian Waffle Sundaes, cereal-themed Breakfast Blasts, and coffee floats. The shop said it started serving breakfast-themed treats as early as 9 am and offered future discounts to patrons who arrived in their PJs.

Jubie’s said these breakfast sweets will be offered through their normal business hours as well, until 9 pm.

If you’re unsure about which treat to order, the shop made a fun flow chart to help you decide.

For more information, you can view Jubie’s event page here.