DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Phillip “Duke” Hines still cannot believe he will get to watch his favorite team in the Super Bowl, and he is confident the Cincinnati Bengals will be crowned the champions.

“We just came back so many times, we’re always the underdog. That Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, man they’re the dynamic duo. I think we’re going to do it to it,” Duke said.

This game will be bittersweet for Duke. He always loved watching the Bengals with his friend Milo, who passed away two years ago from cancer.

“Me and Milo, we watched football. We grew up together and up until he passed a few years ago, we’d either go to my house or to a bar, or to the game. And we did that forever,” Duke said.

While Duke has plans to watch this historic game with Milo’s children, he knows Milo will be there cheering on their favorite team in spirit.

“He was just so great. I miss him so much. He was like my best friend, and now he’s gone. But not in heart. He’s with me all the time,” Duke said.