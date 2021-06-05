I Love West Dayton to hold first annual music festival Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I Love West Dayton is putting on its first annual West Dayton Summer Music Festival this weekend.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to promote a safe environment for all Daytonians, encourage community members to come out to community clean-up events throughout the summer, and expose the community to cultural arts through food trucks and vendors.

The event will be held Saturday, June 5 from noon until 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1501 W. Third St.

