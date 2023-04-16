DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton mother is still waiting for answers after her daughter was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton last week.

I’sice Thomas is a senior at Gem City Prep and was supposed to graduate in June after transferring from Stivers. Unfortunately, everything changed the night of April 6th.

Thomas was walking near Santa Clara and North Main Street in Dayton after leaving a friend’s house, when a car allegedly ran a red light and hit her at the end of the crosswalk. She’s now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being hit by a car after leaving a friend’s house.

“From what I was told, there was an eyewitness,” Thomas’s mother Senequa Gladden said. “She ended up on top of the vehicle, fell off the vehicle and hit her head.”

Gladden didn’t even know her daughter was hurt until a few days after the crash, because Thomas did not have any identification on her. She says her daughter is now fighting for her life in the hospital.

“It’s scary. It’s sad. I’m hurt and devastated. I just – I mean, I don’t know how to feel right now. I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I have other children who are concerned. It’s just – I mean, it’s a roller coaster right now, seeing her go through this, laying in that bed, not being able to talk or breathe on her own,” Gladden said.

Thomas’s mother says her other children are also having a difficult time processing what happened. Senequa says she’s heartbroken over what Thomas’s life could look like after this.

“The way it’s looking, she’s probably not going to be able to walk down the aisle, across the stage I mean, or down the aisle. You know, possibly, if she was ever to get married, she may not even be able to have that.”

Thomas’s family just wants justice.

“I mean, how can you just sleep at night knowing that you possibly took someone’s life or even ruined someone’s life forever and you’re going to bed or going to your family every night,” Gladden says.

“Meanwhile, I’m sleeping in the hospital day after day, hoping things change and, you know, she has family that loves her, family, that cares about her, and we want her home. She didn’t deserve this. I mean, no one deserves this, but she didn’t deserve this.”

I’sice’s family is just hoping anyone with any information on what happened that night would come forward.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the hit-and-run.