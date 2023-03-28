DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A civilian Air Force employee is being recognized for her brave actions after a crash, leaping into danger to help those in need.

Jacqueline Melcher, director of the 88th Civil Engineering’s Installation Management Division, was presented the Air Force Command Civilian Award at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for her actions after a head-on crash in October.

The crash happened on State Route 380 south of New Burlington. Melcher and her husband, Tech. Sgt. Robert Melcher, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline production expediter at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, quickly jumped into action to help two men.

They were joined by another service member, Maj. Dustin Honious, 445th Security Forces Squadron commander.

“I didn’t think twice about it,” Melcher said. “I think maybe my cultural upbringing and my code of beliefs and the warriors I have in my family, we just – we take care of our people. We take care of those who can’t take care of themselves.”

One man Melcher helped rescue survived, however, the other man did not. Melcher and her husband made it a priority to attend that man’s memorial service.