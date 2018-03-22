‘I Can Day:’ URS promotes inclusion during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Clients at United Rehabilitation Services (URS) showed off their skills Thursday. An event deemed “I Can Day” showcased abilities and the successful lives people with disabilities are living.

“The people we serve with developmental or intellectual disabilities are just like you and me,” said Dennis Grant, executive director at URS.

Started in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month was created to promote understanding and acceptance for people with disabilities.

The March 2018 theme is “See Me for Me,” which encourages looking beyond someone’s disability and seeing the person.

“To see the differences, but also the similarities between them; that’s what it’s all about,” Grant said.

Thursday, high school students from Northmont High School volunteered to spend time with URS clients participating in art projects, adapted physical education and other activities.

Northmont senior Alivia Montgomery said the experience helped show her the importance of inclusion.

“They’re letting them know that they’re able to do anything they put their minds to, instead of (focusing on) a disability. That doesn’t define them,” Montgomery said.

Grant added, “It’s about inclusion, acceptance and understanding. It would make the whole world better if we did that everyday.”

On Wednesday, March 28th, URS is partnering with several Jersey Mike’s locations for a “Day of Giving,” where 100% of proceeds with benefit URS.

Here are the details:

8th Annual Jersey Mikes “Day of Giving”

Beavercreek at 3510 Pentagon

Centerville at 6002 Far Hills Ave.

Centerville 1512 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

URS has been providing programs to children, adults and seniors with disabilities in the Dayton area for more than 60 years. Proceeds from the “Day of Giving” will support daycare, therapy and employment services at URS.

Learn more here.