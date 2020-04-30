1 killed while walking on I-75 Thursday

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one man was killed on the southbound lanes of I-75 early Thursday morning.

According to OSHP, the man was walking on I-75 between I-70 and the Benchwood exit and was hit by two vehicles just after 1 a.m. The freeway was shut down for several hours because of the investigation but finally reopened just before 4:30 a.m. after being shutdown.

2 NEWS is working to to learn more and will update this story when that information becomes available.