I-75 southbound off ramp closes Monday for bridge repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- An off ramp on I-75 southbound has closed Monday until August.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the I-75 southbound off ramp to State Route 741 (Exit 50 B) will be closed from Monday, June 28 at 2 a.m. to Thursday, August 12 at 2 a.m. 

The detour is I-75 southbound to Dryden Road SB (exit 50A) to Northlawn EB to S.R. 741.

ODOT said the closure is due to repairs for the I-75 bridges over Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Carillon Boulevard near the Great Miami River. The project is estimated to be completed in fall 2022.

