DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 southbound is shut down in Vandalia following an early morning crash Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, I-75 Southbound from exit 64 Northwoods Blvd to exit 63 US-40 National Rd in Vandalia. are shut down as of 5:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

