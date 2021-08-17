I-75 southbound in Dayton shut down due to motorcycle crash

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle i-75 sb

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 southbound is shut down due to a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Dayton.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website, I-75 South is closed at Stanley Avenue. The department’s cameras show traffic is backed up on the highway at Needmore Road.

Dayton Police said the accident was a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. The condition of those involved has not been made known at this time

We are working to learn more on the crash and will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Alligator incident

Foodbank hosting drive-thru food distribution in Dayton

Xenia, Bellefontaine and Springboro students start class Tuesday

US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

Experts weigh in on Biden's speech

Multi-vehicle crash injures, traps several people in Xenia

More News