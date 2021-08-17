I-75 southbound in Dayton shut down due to motorcycle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 southbound is shut down due to a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Dayton.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s website, I-75 South is closed at Stanley Avenue. The department’s cameras show traffic is backed up on the highway at Needmore Road.

Dayton Police said the accident was a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. The condition of those involved has not been made known at this time

We are working to learn more on the crash and will update this developing story as we receive more information.