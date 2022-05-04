CORRECTION: A prior edition of this article listed the incorrect part of I-75. The correct location is I-75 Northbound. This error has been corrected.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of I-75 North has been marked as an active crime scene after a crash left one person trapped in their car.

The ODOT Realtime map shows that the northbound lanes of I-75 have been shut down between the exits for East Dixie Drive and Dryden Road. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

According to Moraine Regional Dispatch, crews are on the scene now. At least one person was trapped in their car after a rollover crash left one car on its top in the far right lane. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Moraine Police Department is handling the crash with the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Dayton Police Department.

It is unknown what events may have led up to the crash, however, the Moraine Police Department described the accident as an “active crime scene.”

(John McCans, WDTN)